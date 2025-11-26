The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a crucial Week 13 clash against the Buffalo Bills. While it won't affect their play on the field, the Steelers must now deal with an off-the-field situation.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended without pay for the next five games due to violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He wouldn't be able to return until the playoffs at the earliest.

However, Ekuale won't be playing again in 2025 due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8. There is some irony about being suspended when you're already on the sidelines. But Ekuale's absence will only be punctuated by his now PED suspension.

Article Continues Below

The defensive tackle didn't make much of an impression in his Steelers' debut. Over the seven games he did appear in Ekuale mustered up six tackles, a quarterback hit and pass defended. Signed to a one-year contract over the offseason, it's fair to wonder if Ekuale's suspension will alter Pittsburgh's decision making in bringing him back.

Regardless, the Steelers need their defense to step up in a big way. Pittsburgh has struggled mightily on the defensive side in 2025, ranking 28th overall by allowing 364.5. Still, any defense spearheaded by TJ Watt will still be feared by opposing quarterbacks.

The winner of the Week 13 matchup will earn major momentum towards reaching the playoffs. Buffalo is 7-4 on the season while Pittsburgh is 6-5. Both squads are coming off of a loss. While Ekuale was already going to be watching from the sidelines, now he won't even be paid to do so.