The Baltimore Orioles have their closer.

With Felix Bautista expected to miss potentially all of the 2026 season, the O's reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with reliever Ryan Helsley on Saturday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Katie Woo of The Athletic later reported that Helsley's deal is worth $28 million and includes an opt-out following the first year.

Helsley was expected to be a popular option in MLB free agency. The 31-year-old spent the 2025 season with the St. Louis Cardinals before getting moved to the New York Mets. After finding success in St. Louis, Helsley took a step in the wrong direction and endured a disastrous tenure in New York.

The pitcher is confident he can bounce back in 2026, however. He also has a proven track record, having pitched to a career 2.96 ERA since 2019.

The Orioles' bullpen could be the key to helping the ball club get back on track during the '26 campaign following a forgettable 2025 season. After entering the year with high expectations, the O's stumbled to a 75-87 record — placing them in last place in the competitive American League East standings.

Bullpen stability is pivotal, though. Bautista's absence is far from ideal, but Helsley could end up playing an especially impactful role for an Orioles team that wants to rebound as soon as possible.

Baltimore will still be a team to watch this offseason. The Orioles already acquired outfielder Taylor Ward via a trade with the Los Angeles Angels in addition to the Helsley signing, but they may have more moves up their sleeve.