After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 31-28, the team was without its starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, due to a wrist injury. Despite the Steelers quarterback pushing to play in the Bears game, the team ultimately held him out, as his status for the next game is positive, based on Adam Schefter's latest comments.

Schefter was on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he would talk about Rodgers missing last week and what it means for Pittsburgh's next contest. As fans are going to love to hear, the team made it sound like he “could be back this upcoming week,” even saying that it's “really possible.”

“They also made it sound like they think Rodgers could be back this upcoming week,” Schefter said. “It sounds like that’s really possible. That he has a real possibility of playing on Sunday. They need him back. They lost yesterday. He’s really impressed them this year, just the way he’s carried himself, his toughness, the whole thing. I would think that he is back this week.”

"My understanding is that Aaron Rodgers wanted to play yesterday.. They decided on Saturday that they were gonna start Mason Rudolph.. There's a real possibility that Aaron Rodgers will be back this week" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cP3aeaUrRl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 24, 2025

Rodgers would sustain the injury in the Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16, hurting his wrist, prompting him to wear protective gear over it.

At any rate, Rodgers this season has thrown for 1,969 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions, though it was Mason Rudolph who played in last Sunday's game. All eyes will be on next Sunday as Rodgers looks to return when the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills.