Ben Roethlisberger is a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. One of the only quarterbacks to have two Super Bowl rings, Roethlisberger has brought glory to the team multiple times in his career. However, the tail end of his career in Pittsburgh left a lot to be desired. While he had solid runs in 2017 and 2019, his last few years as a Steeler were met with a lot of confusing moves.

One of the many moves that confounded many people was the Steelers drafting center Kendrick Green in the 2021 draft. Green ended up struggling as a starter, making what would eventually be Roethlisberger's last season in the NFL much tougher. Roethlisberger has long expressed his frustration with this move, and he added yet another rant to this list.

Talking about current Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Roethlisberger talked about the surrounding cast around the quarterback. He pointed out that Pittsburgh seems to have invested more into Rodgers this season than they did for Roethlisberger in his final season.

“I still think it’s funny, because they’re giving Aaron [Rodgers] DK and all these things, and I got a center that never played center before in my last year,” Roethlisberger said, per Andrew Filliponi. “It’s amazing.”

Green responded to Roethlisberger's comments on X, expressing shock that he caught a stray randomly.

Damn talk about catching stays jeez Louise lol https://t.co/kZ7ZVkFCc4 — Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) November 5, 2025

Even back in 2023, Roethlisberger has not been happy with how the Steelers handled his final season. “He [Green]was my center my last year,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast then. “They drafted that guy to be my center. Well, last year, he didn’t even dress. And now they have him playing a little bit of fullback. Kevin Colbert and them drafted him to be my center my last year. And now he is playing fullback. But good for Kendrick.”