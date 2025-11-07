The Minnesota Twins are welcoming a familiar face back to the dugout. Former pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, who spent nine seasons with the club, is returning as the Twins’ new bullpen coach for the 2026 MLB season. The 21-year veteran joins new manager Derek Shelton’s coaching staff as part of a franchise-wide effort to reset leadership and culture after a disappointing 70-92 finish.

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Bobby Nightengale Jr. took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news, confirming the hire and highlighting its significance for the organization.

“NEWS: LaTroy Hawkins will be the Twins bullpen coach next season. Great get for Derek Shelton’s first staff in Minnesota, landing the 21-year MLB veteran.”

The addition of Hawkins to the Twins coaching staff marks a full-circle moment for both sides. The longtime reliever pitched for the organization from 1995 to 2003 before embarking on a 21-year career that spanned 11 franchises, including time with the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Colorado Rockies. Since retiring in 2015, he’s served as a special assistant in the Twins’ front office, mentoring prospects and helping shape player development strategies.

Now, Hawkins moves from the front office to the field. His experience — 1,042 games pitched, 983 strikeouts, and saves against all 30 MLB teams — makes him one of the most seasoned figures in the game. The Twins hope his presence can help stabilize a bullpen that finished the 2025 season with a 4.60 ERA, ranking 26th in MLB, along with just 28 saves and 25 blown opportunities. It was an area of major concern, and Hawkins’ leadership will be counted on to bring consistency and confidence back to the late innings.

For Shelton, who was hired earlier this month to replace Rocco Baldelli, the move symbolizes a fresh start rooted in continuity. Hawkins’ credibility, communication skills, and connection to the franchise’s history align perfectly with the Twins’ renewed focus on player growth and accountability.

After years of instability and late-inning collapses, the Twins are counting on experience to restore trust on the mound. Hawkins’ return gives Minnesota both a respected leader and a reminder of what’s possible when development meets belief — something this new staff hopes to bring back to Target Field.