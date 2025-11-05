The Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers meet for a competitive Sunday Night Football contest at SoFi Stadium in Week 10. The Chargers are coming off a close win against the Tennessee Titans that saw some terrible things happen. As for the Steelers, they took down the Indianapolis Colts in shocking fashion to stay on top of the AFC North Division.

The Steelers hosted the hottest team in the NFL over the weekend. The Colts were demolishing teams on their way to a 7-1 record. The Steelers handed them their second loss of the season thanks to a terrifying defense. The Steelers forced six turnovers, and Daniel “Indiana” Jones looked like he saw a ghost on multiple occasions. The Steelers are now 5-3, aiming to continue climbing up the AFC standings with a win in Los Angeles.

In the 7-point win over the Titans, the Chargers saw some poor execution and also lost starting left tackle Joe Alt for the season. The Bolts are now without their two starting tackles, but they did go to the trade market and acquired Trevor Penning from the New Orleans Saints right before the NFL Trade Deadline. The defense allowed only six points, but the Chargers threw a pick-six and then allowed a punt return for a TD in the close win. The Chargers must improve in all areas if they want to take down the Steelers at home.

The Steelers fans will flood SoFi Stadium and make it more of a home environment for them than the Bolts on SNF.

Let's make some Chargers bold predictions for this SNF contest against the Steelers.

Chargers Bold Prediction No. 3 – Justin Herbert Gets Sacked 5+ Times

After what you saw from the Chargers against the Titans and how dominant the Steelers' defense was against the Colts, this bold prediction should not be as shocking. The Steelers have the talent on the defensive front to sack Herbert 8+ times, but I will give the Bolts' offensive line the benefit of the doubt, knowing they are preparing for a battle. The Chargers need to utilize Penning in some way against Pittsburgh. With no Slater or Alt, the Steelers' defense is going to take advantage of that and pressure Herbert time and time again.

There were moments in the game against the Titans where Herbert was sacked so quickly, he had no time to leave the pocket. Herbert and the offensive game plan have seen him escape the pocket and utilize his legs; however, even knowing that, it doesn't mean it is easy. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, and Keeanu Benton are a force to be reckoned with. Even linebackers Nick Herbig and Payton Wilson are playing out of this world right now. Pittsburgh has 27 sacks on the season, tied for 3rd in the NFL with the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The Denver Broncos have an incredible 40 already on the season.

Look for this to be a big factor in the outcome of the game.

Chargers Bold Prediction No. 2 – Chargers Intercept Aaron Rodgers Not Once, But Twice

The Chargers are going to need their defense to step up in this game. In primetime games this season, the Chargers' defense has played a lot better. LA is 3-0 in primetime games with wins against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers' secondary picked off Geno Smith three times and then intercepted Carson Wentz in the blowout win against the Vikings. In a game where the world is watching, Derwin James, Cam Hart, Donte Jackson, Elijah Molden, and the rest of the crew must step up and pick off Aaron Rodgers twice to match what the Steelers defense has an opportunity to do against Herbert and the Chargers offense.

Rodgers has five interceptions on the season. He threw two in his last primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He did not throw one against the Green Bay Packers or Colts last week; however, he has two games with multiple interceptions. It can happen, and the Bolts are going to do whatever they can to disrupt his flow.

Chargers Bold Prediction No. 1 – Herbert Will Have Possession Late With Chance To Beat Steelers

I believe this will be a low-scoring affair in Los Angeles. Both teams are among the best in the NFL in certain areas. LA thrives in pressuring quarterbacks and defending simple plays. They allow only 21.4 points per game, which is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for 11th in the NFL. However, the Chargers do allow explosive plays more than anyone. If the Chargers limit that, then this will be a low-scoring game.

The Steelers' defense thrives at getting to the QB. They have been a little soft on the run game, but it improved against the Colts. I don't expect the Chargers to see a ton of success in this game. Three touchdowns might be pushing it, facing a defense as hot as they are.

Despite this, the Chargers will be in this game. Herbert will find himself having another chance to win the game for the Chargers with possession late. If he can get the job done late, the Chargers will improve to 7-3 and be legit contenders in the AFC.