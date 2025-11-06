The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, dominating the game in large part due to their defense. Daniel Jones, who had been playing at an MVP level throughout much of this season, reverted back into the New York Giants version of himself, turning the ball over several times in the blowout loss.

One of those turnovers came courtesy of an interception from Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer, whom the team selected out of Ohio State in the fourth round of this past April's NFL Draft.

Recently, footage from the sideline showed Mike Tomlin congratulating Sawyer on the big play.

“That’s why I go to Columbus, Ohio” – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to Jack Sawyer Happy for Jack but this hurts my hurt for multiple reasons ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/6gWUddzvOo — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That’s why I go to Columbus, Ohio,” said Tomlin, per Ohio's Tate on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Steelers have a track record of selecting players out of Ohio State, including another fellow rookie in quarterback Will Howard, who helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship last year but has been sidelined due to injury so far this year (and due to Aaron Rodgers' presence).

A big win for the Steelers

Article Continues Below

Things weren't exactly looking encouraging for the Pittsburgh Steelers before their tilt against the Colts, with the team having suffered a loss to the Green Bay Packers the previous week and the Baltimore Ravens quickly gaining ground in the AFC North division.

Even before the game, there was a scare when Aaron Rodgers was seen grimacing and holding his hand during warmups.

However, all of those bad vibes went out the window with the team's performance against Indianapolis, as the Steelers dominated on both sides of the ball and kept the Ravens at arm's length in their comeback bid in the division.

Of course, one win isn't going to alleviate every issue for Pittsburgh, and the team will need to start putting together performances like this more consistently in order to get their fans to fully buy in.

In any case, up next for the Steelers is a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers next week.