The Pittsburgh Steelers had a guest of honor in attendance during their game against the Indianapolis Colts. Among the attendees of the ceremony honoring the 2005 Steelers roster is legend Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben got to watch one of his contemporaries lead his former team to victory, as Aaron Rodgers piloted the Steelers to an upset win over the league-leading Colts on Sunday.

After the game, Rodgers spoke highly about his former rival. The Steelers quarterback said that the franchise is Roethlisberger's, even after his retirement a few years ago.

“This is a Big Ben team, I’m just happy to be a part of the organization,” Rodgers said, per Steelers Nation.

Rodgers also talked about his favorite Big Ben moment with the Steelers, citing a play from the 2005 Steelers' Super Bowl win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“One of my favorite Big Ben moments was the drive in the Super Bowl against Arizona,” Rodgers recalled. “Coming down and hitting Santonio in the corner of the end zone on a beautiful pass with a great toe tap. I enjoyed watching him play over the years because he wasn’t the fastest guy, but he was hard to take down. He was always swinging that ball around and keeping plays alive.”

Roethlisberger is considered one of the best quarterbacks in Steelers' history. In an era where Tom Brady and Peyton Manning dominated most of the decade, Roethlisberger is one of the few quarterbacks who was able to lead his team to not one, but two Super Bowls. Facing off against Kurt Warner and the Arizona Cardinals, Roethlisberger was insanely clutch, with the Santonio Holmes catch Rodgers mentioned being his lasting legacy in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers is looking to add another trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. The upset win over the Colts gave the Steelers more breathing room against the surging Baltimore Ravens.