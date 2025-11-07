The Los Angeles Dodgers made sure Clayton Kershaw celebrated a more cheerful moment inside Chavez Ravine. Kershaw waved goodbye following the Game 5 loss. The longtime lefty pitcher, however, came back to confetti and cheers in taking in another World Series victory parade.

Kershaw sat back for most of the WS against the Toronto Blue Jays. He watched Yoshinobu Yamamoto put together a masterful series in winning Most Valuable Player honors. Except Kershaw made this stunning admission with Mookie Betts on his “On Base” podcast.

“I had no idea we won the World Series,” Kershaw began. “I saw Vladdy (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) hit the double so I started getting going faster.”

Kershaw later admitted he thought the game was tied — not realizing the epic double play that unfolded. That's when a coach asked him “Why are you throwing? We won. We just won the World Series!”

The moment Kershaw described drew laughs from his teammates on the podcast.

Clayton Kershaw delivered memorable, final Dodgers speech

The past Cy Young winner endured lots of highlight moments with in the Dodger Blue. While also receiving his share of criticism during his near two-decade run.

Kershaw took two WS losses to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. Fans and analysts also ripped Kershaw for surrendering home runs at the words possible moments — during the playoffs.

Kershaw, however, leaves the game winning three championships and delivering a memorable speech to Dodgers fans on Monday.

“Last year, I said I was a Dodger for life,” Kershaw said to the crowd. “And today, that's true, and today, I get to say that I'm a champion for life, and that's never going away. So thank you for this moment. Thank you to my teammates for this moment. Thank you to this organization for this moment right here. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

Kershaw rides off into the sunset with consecutive WS titles, even though he admitted he didn't celebrate the recent one right away due to confusion.