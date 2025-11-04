The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to solve their safety issues internally by converting star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, 31, has started each of the team's first eight games at cornerback, whether on the outside or in the slot. However, with the team's defense in such a poor state midway through the 2025 season, Mike Tomlin confirmed he will move the seven-time Pro Bowler to the back end, per Mike DeFabo of ‘The Athletic.'

The move is not entirely new to Ramsey, who has been playing all over the field for the Steelers in 2025. He has already played 99 snaps at safety, according to Pro Football Focus.

The positional change is one that many aging cornerbacks tend to make late in their careers. However, Ramsey is not particularly struggling. He is one of the team's oldest defenders, but is also its highest-rated defensive back on PFF.

Instead, the move comes more out of necessity. Not only is Ramsey effective as a safety, but Pittsburgh is also thinning out at the position. The Steelers recently placed DeShon Elliott on injured reserve and are also currently without Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark.

With Ramsey now a full-time safety, the Steelers list Brandin Echols as their new starting nickelback. The 28-year-old has started two games in 2025, but has not been a full-time starter since his rookie season with the New York Jets in 2021.

Steelers look for improvement with Jalen Ramsey at safety

Switching Ramsey to safety will not solve all their issues, but the Steelers can only hope that the move inspires change. Although the team enjoyed a better game against the Indianapolis Colts, it is still statistically the worst passing defense in the NFL.

Despite bottling up Daniel Jones in Week 9, the Steelers are still allowing 278.3 passing yards per game, the most in the league at the midway point. Their defensive rushing numbers rank near the league average, but their atrocious secondary has them slotted as a bottom-10 defense in the league.

While Ramsey continues to thrive, budding star Joey Porter Jr. and veteran Darius Slay have struggled. Unless they make a surprising move before the deadline, Tomlin can only pray that moving Ramsey to safety full-time will benefit his cornerbacks.