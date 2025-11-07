Sauce Gardner is riding high on positive thoughts going into his debut with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 10 matchup.

Gardner begins his time with the Colts after the New York Jets moved on from him midseason. They sent him to Indianapolis in exchange for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and two first-round picks, ending his stint after less than four seasons.

Gardner now joins a team that is aspiring for playoff contention amid an amazing start to the season. Now being in the fold of fighting for a playoff spot. the star defender is looking forward to helping out his new teammates without any pressure.

“There’s no pressure,” Gardner said via The Athletic. “Obviously, they got access to the tape, so they know what I’m capable of doing. And that’s what makes it much more special. It was less about the Jets wanting to trade me and more about the Colts wanting me to be here. And so that’s truly, truly a blessing. It’s a great group of guys already here.”

What's next for Sauce Gardner, Colts

The Colts' defense will significantly benefit from adding Sauce Gardner into the defensive rotation. With their offense off to a strong start, they will look for the defense to elevate their quality of play following the major trade.

Gardner brings incredible experience with his qualities as a young defensive star. Taking part in 55 total games with the Jets, he made 201 tackles, 46 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Indianapolis boasts a 7-2 record on the season, possessing the top spot of the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at the top spot while the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are even with them.

The Colts will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET.