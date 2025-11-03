Mike Tomlin is maintaining humility after the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, the Steelers had a 4-3 record. They were hosting a Colts squad that had the best record in the AFC with a 7-1 display, a testament to their contention for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh understood the importance of taking down Indianapolis, making big plays on both sides of the ball to pull off the huge win. Tomlin reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Brian Batko.

“We're still the same group that stunk it up last week. That's football,” Tomlin said.

How Mike Tomlin, Steelers performed against Colts

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are keeping themselves down to earth after stunning the Colts. They have dropped games this season in underwhelming fashion, which explains the head coach's hesitancy to get overconfident about the victory.

Nonetheless, Pittsburgh firmly keeps itself in the playoff picture with the win. They dominated the first half 17-7 as they fended off Indianapolis 13-10 in the last 30 minutes of regulation. The defense was excellent as they made three interceptions against Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.

Aaron Rodgers delivered a solid performance with his offensive leadership. He completed 25 passes out of 35 attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylen Warren had a decent showing, scoring two touchdowns in the red zone after rushing 16 times for 31 yards. Five players got to make three or more catches in the receiving game. Calvin Austin III led the way with five receptions for 56 yards. Darnell Washington came next with four catches for 43 yards, Kenneth Gainwell had four receptions for 35 yards, while Pat Freiermuth provided three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jonnu Smith caught three passes for 25 yards.

The Steelers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET.