The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking to add firepower to their offense before their first season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, even after adding DK Metcalf to the wide receiver room this offseason. However, the second wide receiver spot is still wide open after George Pickens was traded to then Dallas Cowboys.

While Calvin Austin is currently the leader in the clubhouse to win that job, the Steelers are still sniffing around in free agency to potentially add another name to that room. Gabe Davis is one of the best receivers available at the moment, and he recently finished up a visit with Pittsburgh. Now, he is doing a medical follow-up with the team before going back to visit with his old team, the Buffalo Bills, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“WR Gabe Davis having a medical follow-up with Steelers today,” Dulac reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Visiting his former team, Buffalo, tomorrow. Steelers had medical concerns when Davis visited previous time.”

Article Continues Below

Davis' 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended early due to a meniscus injury, and the Steelers clearly have some concerns about that before signing him to a contract. However, if healthy, Davis can add an element of verticality to the Pittsburgh offense and allow Austin to play primarily out of the slot where he thrives.

The former Bills standout struggled in his first season in Jacksonville, catching just 20 balls for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games before the injury. However, he eclipsed 700 yards in both 2022 and 2023 with the Bills, so it comes as no surprise that a reunion could be in the cards.

That familiarity with Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the Bills' offense could lead Davis to choose to go back to Buffalo even if the Steelers end up feeling good about his knee injury. However, for a Pittsburgh team that is essentially all-in after the Rodgers signing and the trades for Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, adding another weapon on the outside would be a big boost heading into the final week of the preseason.