Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are irate, and it's not hard at all to see why they are. The Steelers, trying to keep in step with the Baltimore Ravens in the quest to win the AFC North, made a mess on Sunday in their clash against the Buffalo Bills and suffered an embarrassing 26-7 defeat, sending them to 6-6 on the season and putting a damper on what had been a promising season for them thus far.

The fact that the Steelers suffered this loss in front of their home crowd makes this defeat sting all the more. In fact, fans in attendance at Acrisure Stadium showered their home team with boos — with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who struggled all night long to the tune of 10 completed passes out of 21 attempts for a grand total of 117 yards, even acknowledging that the fans had every right to do so.

Fans weren't just content with showering them with some boos, however. They were also calling for head coach Mike Tomlin's head — with a considerable portion asking for his firing. Now, the Steelers are simply .500 on the season and are not out of the playoff hunt, so there's no need to make such a drastic change. But at the very least, Tomlin accepted as well that there are no excuses for the kind of putrid performance they put together on Sunday.

“I share their frustration tonight. We didn’t do enough,” Tomlin said after the game, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Tomlin couldn't elaborate on the Steelers' performance — all he could do was directly acknowledge how poor they were.

“Not a lot to be said. That was an awful performance by us,” Tomlin added, via Ray Fittipaldo of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Article Continues Below

Is it time for the Steelers to panic?

Logically, the Steelers should not panic considering that their closest division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, are also 6-6 on the season. It is concerning that they've lost three of their past four games and that their starting QB in Rodgers is heavily banged-up, but it's hard to imagine a world where a coaching change, especially replacing Tomlin who's been at the helm for the team since 2007, will make a whole world of difference for this struggling squad.

Next week's clash becomes all the more important for the Steelers, as they are set to face the Ravens during Sunday night football action. That game could go a long way towards deciding which team wins the AFC North crown.