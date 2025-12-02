The Pittsburgh Steelers need to make a change. After falling to 6-6 on the season in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers are running out of time to take charge in the AFC North.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Steelers and cornerback Darius Slay parted ways. The former star corner will aim to finish the season with another contender.

Shortly after this move, the Steelers officially claimed Adam Thielen off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Thielen has been a Viking for the majority of his career, outside of a short stint with the Carolina Panthers. He is seven receptions away from 700 for his career and hopes to be a big part of the Steelers' push to the playoffs. He and Aaron Rodgers have been rivals for his entire career, and now team up with the 4-time MVP for a chance at glory.

Article Continues Below

Thielen has a chance to quickly become a factor in the offense. He joins a receiver room that does not have much experience outside of DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are the next best receivers on the team. The Steelers primarily use their three tight ends more often than not.

Thielen has 693 career receptions for 8,380 yards and has scored 64 touchdowns. This season, the longtime veteran did not make much of an impact this season with only eight catches in 11 games for 69 yards. Last year for the Panthers, he scored five touchdowns and was a big part of the Panthers' offense toward the end of the season. Thielen will try and prove that he still has some gas left in the tank.

The Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 14, which could ultimately decide who wins the division.