Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger stunned the college football world by floating a coaching idea no one saw coming — Mike Tomlin, the longtime face and head coach of the Steelers, taking over at Penn State.

The two-time Super Bowl champion opened the door to that possibility during the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast, where he discussed the current state of the Steelers and Tomlin’s future.

Roethlisberger, who spent nearly his entire career playing under Tomlin, suggested the franchise may be approaching a crossroads. The former superstar field general suggested Tomlin should consider stepping into that role, emphasizing his recruiting potential and leadership qualities.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him too,” Roethlisberger said on the podcast. “Maybe a fresh start for him is what is best. Whether that is in the pros. Go be Penn State’s head coach. Do you know what he would do at Penn State? He would probably go win National Championships because he is a great recruiter.”

Big Ben on Mike Tomlin: "Maybe it's a clean house time and I like Coach Tomlin I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. Maybe it's best for him too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what's best."#steelers 🎥Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger took the conversation in a surprising direction, linking Tomlin to the ongoing vacancy at Penn State, one of college football’s most storied programs. The Nittany Lions have been searching for a successor since firing James Franklin in October.

Despite making an early move in the coaching carousel, the program has yet to name a potential candidate, something that has raised concerns with the National Signing Day fast approaching. However, the team is reeling under Terry Smith with the support of fans and players.

The coaching job at Happy Valley remains wide open after Kalani Sitake recommitted to BYU, removing one of the top potential candidates from the board.

Whether Tomlin becomes a real candidate remains unknown, but Roethlisberger’s endorsement has thrown a fascinating curveball into a coaching search that has dragged on longer than anyone expected.