Kalani Sitake will remain the face of BYU football after agreeing to a new long-term contract extension, ending a tense week of speculation about his future. The university announced the deal on Tuesday, bringing relief to a fan base that had watched Sitake’s name quickly rise to the top of Penn State’s coaching search.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Sitake became emotional while discussing what ultimately convinced him to stay. When addressing the outpouring of support from fans, the head coach briefly broke down, overwhelmed by the moment.

“So finally, I just want to express my love to all the fans.” Sitake tears up as he delivered those words. He later added to the emotional stretch, crediting his family for helping him through the decision process.

“My wife said that the last day or so… was probably one of her favorites and my family,” Sitake added quavering. “She called it a love bomb from all the fans. Yeah, it's hard to leave when you have something so special and you have amazing people that support us. So, I'm just grateful that I get to be around the amazing fans and to make things easier. We'll just quit all the drama and I'm here.”

Sitake has built a strong resume at his alma mater, compiling an 83-44 record since taking over in 2016. Under his leadership, BYU has won 11 games in back-to-back seasons. His success inevitably drew outside interest, including from one of college football’s most historic programs.

Penn State pursued Sitake aggressively as it searched for a replacement for James Franklin, who was fired earlier this season after three straight loses at the start of Big Ten play. But even with that level of interest, BYU made retaining Sitake a top organizational priority, crafting an extension strong enough to keep him in Provo.

The extension arrives as No. 11 BYU (11-1) prepares for a massive challenge — a Big 12 championship showdown against No. 4 Texas Tech (11-1). The Cougars, who lost the first matchup 29-7 on Nov. 8, likely need a win to lock up a College Football Playoff berth.

Sitake’s decision to stay cements vital stability for BYU at the most pivotal stretch of its season. And with championship opportunities ahead and a CFP bid still in play, his long-term commitment ensures the program’s momentum won’t fade anytime soon.