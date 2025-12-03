JaMarcus Shephard was officially introduced as the 33rd head coach in Oregon State football history, stepping into the role after several years climbing the coaching ladder at programs across the country.

The 42-year-old arrives in Corvallis after serving as an offensive assistant at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer and previously holding key roles at Washington, Washington State, and Purdue, among others.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Shephard shared a moment that showcased his competitive edge. When Glenn Sugiyama, the leader of the search firm assisting the Oregon State program, questioned whether he would work hard, Shephard said the comment struck a nerve.

“Glen [Sugiyama] asked me, ‘Shephard, are you going to work hard?’ And it almost made me mad,” said Shephard, via Brenna Greene of KOIN News. “I wanted to fight him through the phone. You've got a fighter on your hands. I've fought for everything that I have, and I continue to fight for the young men that this program has,” he said, highlighting the passion he intends to bring to Corvallis.

For a program coming off a difficult 2-10 season and still grappling with the fallout of an 0-7 start that led to Trent Bray’s dismissal, Shephard’s introduction made it clear that a new identity is coming, one fueled by intensity and relentless work.

The new head coach also emphasized the considerable effort it took to reach this moment and what he expects from himself, framing his journey as a blueprint for the culture he aims to establish.

“I've had to grind through this thing to become the head football coach at Oregon State, and I'm not gonna stop grinding,” said Shephard, “I'm gonna outwork people… I'm gonna outwork people around here, because I still believe in the value of hard work… I'm gonna outwork them every single day.”

With a nearly complete program rebuild ahead, from staff overhaul and recruiting, Shephard inherits a tall task. But his background, from learning under Mike Leach to Kalen DeBoer and Jeff Brohm, gives him a broad foundation of coaching philosophies.

Beavers' fans, weary from back-to-back difficult seasons, are eyeing for reset. As Shephard settles into Corvallis, his message is clear that the fight to rebuild Oregon State football has already begun, and he plans to lead it with the same fire that defined his journey.