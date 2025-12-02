What looked like a promising start for coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers has devolved into a cause for concern, punctuated by an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills, 26-7, at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

The Steelers started the season at 5-1, with the signing of Aaron Rodgers in the offseason looking like a genius decision. But the cracks slowly started to show, and Pittsburgh has now lost five of its last seven outings, with linebacker TJ Watt even issuing a wake-up call.

Amid the slump, Steelers legend James Harrison didn't hold back on his comments about Tomlin, who's now probably feeling the heat more than ever.

“I have never been a person that thought Coach Tomlin was a great coach. I thought he was a good,” said Harrison on the “Deebo & Joe” podcast.

“I’ll be honest, part of that is because, when I was slated to be the starter when Joey (Porter) left, he drafted one and two outside linebackers.”

Harrison, who won two Super Bowl titles with the Steelers, also slammed the entire coaching staff, saying the players are not being helped to reach their full potential.

He intimated that Pittsburgh needs to move on from the 53-year-old Tomlin, who has been with the squad for 19 years.

“Something has to be done. I know the Steelers historically don’t move on from coaches, but I think it’s time that history be made,” added Harrison, who became a four-time All-Pro under Tomlin.

Tomlin has been in the hot seat in recent years due to the Steelers' continued underachievement. They haven't been to the divisional round of the playoffs since 2017.