Entering the 2025 NFL season, there was already mounting pressure on Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin. Fans have gotten tired of the phrase ‘Tomlin has never had a losing record.' Fans want to win, especially a fan base that has had as much success as the Steelers over the years.

One of the men who contributed to that success is former head coach Bill Cowher.

Cowher coached Pittsburgh to two Super Bowl appearances, winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2005. The legendary coach joined the Dan Patrick Show on Monday and reacted to the pressure on Tomlin to win.

“I think again results will speak for themselves, but I think from Mike’s standpoint, I know one thing, he’s not going to let the outside noise influence on how he’s going to change his approach to this next game,” said Cowher.

“He knows there’s a lot at stake. They’re not playing great football right now. He’s got to find a way to rally that group and get them to believe they still have a chance to win this division.”

The team ought to have belief. With five weeks to play, they are tied for first in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens at 6-6. But it feels much worse, considering the Steelers were once 4-1 and held a three-game lead over Baltimore.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh lost to the Buffalo Bills at home, 26-7. During the second half, boos rained down from the stands, with chants of ‘fire Mike Tomlin' ringing rampant throughout Three Rivers.

If Tomlin is going to turn things around, it needs to start this week. They travel to Baltimore to face a reeling Ravens' offense. Something has to give.