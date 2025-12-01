The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in following Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, 26-7. They are 6-6 and technically tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. Baltimore currently holds the tiebreaker due to a better divisional record.

However, the division rivals still play twice in the final five weeks, including this weekend in Baltimore.

But the noise surrounding Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin continues to grow. During Sunday's blowout loss to the Bills, ‘fire Mike Tomlin' chants could be heard from the raucous Steelers crowd.

On Monday, Pittsburgh's rookie linebacker, Jack Sawyer, expressed his displeasure while also taking accountability.

“Because you know that’s bullshit that people are saying that,” Sawyer said, per Steelers reporter Brian Batko.

He would go on to say that the players need to hold themselves to a higher standard. That is a sentiment shared by Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw his teammates under the bus after the loss to the Bills. He was asked how the offense can get on the same page, to which he replied, “When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up. When I check to a route, they run the right route.”

Pittsburgh's offense looked anemic against what is perceived to be a below-average Bills' defense. Making matters worse, it happened in front of the home crowd.

Nearly every team that has faced Buffalo this year has run the ball well. Yet, Pittsburgh could muster only 58 yards rushing on 18 carries.

But even if the Steelers right the ship, a playoff berth is not what the fans are after. Pittsburgh fans are accustomed to success in the postseason. Yet, have been one and done for nearly a decade. Their last Super Bowl win was almost 20 years ago.

Tomlin's reputation has clung to his ‘never finished below .500' mantra long enough. And the fans know it.