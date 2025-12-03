At this point, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can practically do anything he wants, especially on his birthday.

Rodgers turned 42 on Tuesday, and he celebrated it in the most Rodgers-ian way.

According to Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac, the four-time MVP invited his teammates to his home for a party. A viewing party, that is.

“Aaron Rodgers had his receivers, tight ends, and RBs (running backs) to his house tonight to watch film and go over plays. Ben Skowronek brought a decorated cake and the players sang ‘Happy Birthday' to Rodgers,” wrote Dulac on X.

Come to the party, they said. It will be fun, they said.

With the Steelers struggling as of late, it seemed Rodgers wanted to make sure that they remain focused on their goal, even if that means spending his birthday nitpicking Xs and Os instead of picking a good karaoke song.

Article Continues Below

Pittsburgh is on a two-game skid after losing to the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills. Their recent performances have even prompted Steelers legend James Harrison to call out coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers had a strong start in Rodgers' first campaign. They, however, have unraveled over the past few weeks, going 2-5 in their last seven assignments.

His party may not be the most fun, as he had business mixed in, but it could serve as the impetus for the Steelers to go on another surge as the season winds down.

Rodgers has recorded a 65.2% completion rate on 2,086 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Perhaps Rodgers could host a real party when they beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.