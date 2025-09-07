The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are in a closely contested game in Week 1, as it's gone back and forth throughout. However, things got heated in the second quarter, as Jalen Ramsey and Garrett Wilson got into a little scuffle on the field.

Wilson, who is 25 years old, approached the Steelers' star to block him on a play. But there was some extracurricular activity after the whistle was blown, as the two began shoving and pushing each other. Jalen Ramsey was seen yelling at Wilson while a coach was ushering him back to the sideline.

Garrett Wilson and Jalen Ramsey exchanged words heading into halftime of Jets-Steelers

It's unclear what was said in the exchange, and the scuffle between Garrett Wilson and the 30-year-old cornerback didn't last too long. Cooler heads may have prevailed, as neither of them has been at each other's throats since the start of the third quarter.

Jalen Ramsey joined the Steelers this offseason after being traded to the franchise from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh hopes the former Super Bowl-winning cornerback can improve the secondary, as the organization hopes to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Steelers and Jets entered halftime with New York leading 19-17. It's one of the more competitive matchups in the NFL's first week of the 2025-26 season. Both offenses have flashed major potential, while the defenses have made some key stops early on in the contest. With that said, look for Jalen Ramsey and Garrett Wilson to potentially get into it again during the second half. Especially if the game remains close through the end.