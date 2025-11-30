The Chicago Cubs have positioned themselves as legitimate World Series contenders heading into the 2026 season, but one glaring need remains unaddressed on their roster. Despite a deep prospect system and competitive major league roster, the Cubs still lack a true table-setter at the top of their lineup with consistent on-base ability and defensive versatility. This is precisely why St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan represents the ideal acquisition target for Chicago this offseason.

Donovan's first appearance in the MLB All-Star Game during the 2025 season showcased his elite productivity at the plate and his ability to impact games across multiple positions. The Cardinals have signaled their willingness to explore a full rebuild under new baseball operations President Chaim Bloom, creating a rare opportunity for the Cubs to strike. With multiple teams circling Donovan's name, including the Astros, Pirates, Royals, and Guardians, Chicago cannot afford to hesitate in making a competitive offer.​

Why the Cubs Need Brendan Donovan

The Cubs' offensive production this season exceeded most expectations, but their lineup still lacks a player with Donovan's specific skill set to operate at the top of the batting order. His career .361 on-base percentage provides the consistency and plate discipline that modern contenders desperately need, and his ability to play second base, third base, and all three outfield positions gives manager Craig Counsell unprecedented flexibility in constructing daily lineups. Defensively, he earned a Gold Glove in 2022 and has maintained elite-level glove work across the infield and outfield spectrum.​

Donovan's left-handed bat also perfectly balances the Cubs' current offensive construction, which skews heavily toward right-handed power hitters. With Kyle Tucker's free-agent situation still unresolved and uncertainty surrounding the long-term viability of several position players, adding a 28-year-old versatile hitter under team control for two additional years represents exactly the kind of calculated risk that contending organizations must take during their championship windows. Furthermore, at just $6 million in 2026 and an estimated $10 million in 2027, Donovan fits comfortably within the Cubs' financial framework without forcing difficult luxury-tax calculations.​

The Cubs possess the organizational depth necessary to construct an offer that genuinely interests the Cardinals while still maintaining the core talent essential to their playoff aspirations. A package centered around a combination of proven major league talent and high-ceiling prospects would address St. Louis's desperate need to replenish their minor league system with legitimate prospects capable of contributing to a future core. The Cardinals are specifically seeking players with multi-year control, immediate utility, and upside potential rather than rental pieces or aging veterans.​

The Cubs can package together their collective assets to create a deal that satisfies both sides' timeline requirements. By including a mixture of young major league contributors and top-tier prospects with years of development remaining, Chicago can convince Bloom that this offer provides better long-term value than waiting for a potentially inflated offer from a team desperate to make a midseason splash. The deal should feature players who can immediately address organizational weaknesses for St. Louis while still allowing the Cubs to maintain contention in 2026.

Cubs' Perfect Trade Offer for Brendan Donovan:

Cubs Receive:

2B Brendan Donovan

Cardinals Receive:

OF Kevin Alcantara

RHP Brandon Birdsel

RHP Will Sanders

2B James Triantos

This four-player package provides the Cardinals with a balanced mix of near-future major league talent and established prospects with proven track records. Alcantara offers elite athleticism and five-tool potential that fits the modern game's emphasis on well-rounded players. Birdsell has already cracked Chicago's Triple-A rotation and possesses starting pitcher upside, while Sanders represents another controllable arm with multiple years of minor league development ahead. Triantos provides immediate infield help with left-handed hitting skills and underrated defensive capabilities, addressing multiple positional needs simultaneously for the rebuilding Cardinals.​

The Cubs get their table-setter, the Cardinals accelerate their rebuild with legitimate talent, and both organizations move in directions that satisfy their respective timelines. This is baseball at its finest.