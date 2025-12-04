As the Pittsburgh Steelers try to steady their season at 6-6, one storyline has quietly taken on outsized importance inside the building. ESPN's Steelers insider Brooke Pryor shared that quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ extra film sessions at his home have been “well attended” throughout the year. That's a detail that now stands at the center of how the veteran is trying to pull a shaky offense back together.

There's a lot of noise around Mike Tomlin's job outside the building. Inside the building, though, the Steelers have their HC's back. And – Aaron Rodgers clarifies his Sunday comments on pass catchers attending film sessions. From @SportsCenter ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/plCaL7hWLp — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The meetings surfaced this week after Rodgers’ postgame comments following the Steelers’ 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills sparked controversy. He implied that some receivers had not been aligned on checks or routes. His remarks were widely interpreted as frustration with attendance at film reviews. That perception prompted clarifications across the locker room.

Rodgers and multiple teammates stressed that attendance has never been the issue. Pryor reported that Rodgers specifically meant he wanted pass catchers to enter meetings with open minds, ready to self-criticize and correct mistakes. Pryor also noted that the quarterback has consistently hosted film gatherings at his house. Those have drawn strong participation from receivers and tight ends looking to build chemistry in a challenging season.

The Steelers need to bounce back on offense

The significance of those sessions has grown as Pittsburgh rallies around embattled head coach Mike Tomlin amid outside criticism. Several players, including Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth, defended Tomlin and dismissed the idea that internal fractures are forming. Freiermuth went a step further. He said the narrative about missed meetings was a misunderstanding. Instead, the locker room remains aligned behind Rodgers and its coaching staff.

Rodgers, meanwhile, continues to play through a fractured left wrist suffered on Nov. 16. He missed practice but expects to return and hopes to take snaps under center this weekend against Baltimore. His accountability after a 10-for-21 performance against Buffalo has resonated throughout a veteran-heavy roster.

With the AFC North knotted at the top and a critical road matchup at Baltimore looming, the Steelers believe their quarterback’s efforts away from the facility matter now more than ever. The organization is searching for stability, and Rodgers’ living-room film nights have become a symbol of how Pittsburgh is trying to hold its season together from the inside out.