Recently, the Buffalo Bills made headlines by claiming veteran defensive back Darius Slay off waivers ahead of their anticipated playoff push. Slay spent the early part of this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after winning a Super Bowl last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, but saw his role decrease significantly as of late and was recently let go by the team.

However, now, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported on the latest development on the Slay front.

“Breaking: Veteran CB Darius Slay, whom the Buffalo Bills claimed on waivers Thursday, is unsure if he wants to continue playing and will not be reporting to Buffalo,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing,” Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN, per Schefter.

At the age of 34, Slay is no longer the player he once was during the prime years of his career, as evidenced by his diminished role with the Steelers this year. However, the fact that a team with legitimate aspirations of a Super Bowl championship like the Bills was willing to claim him certainly shows that teams in the league still view him as a potentially valuable contributor, especially considering his playoff experience.

In any case, it looks like it could be a while before fans learn what Slay's next move will be.