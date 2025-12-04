Despite the Los Angeles Clippers’ disastrous 6–16 start to the 2025–26 season, team President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank is reportedly “on track” to receive a contract extension. The update comes via a report from The Athletic on Thursday, suggesting that organizational leadership values stability even as the team struggles to meet expectations.

The Clippers, who opened the Intuit Dome just last season and entered this year with title aspirations, currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. Although they recently snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115–92 win over the Atlanta Hawks, their 2–13 collapse in November and mounting internal setbacks have raised major concerns.

Still, according to multiple league sources cited in the report, conversations about extending Frank’s contract have been ongoing for some time and are expected to move forward. While no final decision has been made, Clippers ownership reportedly remains committed to the front office structure.

The support comes at a time when the franchise is facing one of the most turbulent stretches in recent memory.

Clippers unravel amid scandal, injuries, and roster turmoil

The NBA is currently conducting an investigation into allegations that the Clippers may have violated league salary cap rules through a “no-show” sponsorship agreement tied to Kawhi Leonard. The outcome of the probe remains unclear, but it has added another layer of pressure on a franchise already battling on multiple fronts.

Roster instability has also plagued Los Angeles this season. Paul George, who had served as Leonard’s co-star since 2019, departed in free agency during the 2024 offseason to join the Philadelphia 76ers. In the most recent offseason, the Clippers traded Norman Powell — coming off an All-Star caliber season — to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought back forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz. Powell has since thrived in Miami, averaging over 25 points per game, while Collins has delivered inconsistent production in Los Angeles.

This season’s roster has also been devastated by injuries. Bradley Beal, acquired in a major summer trade, fractured his hip in early November and required season-ending surgery. Sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic has appeared in just nine games due to a lingering hip issue, while Derrick Jones Jr. is expected to miss up to two months with a sprained knee ligament. Leonard himself missed most of November with a right foot sprain, during which the Clippers posted a 1–9 record in his absence.

Front office stays committed to Lawrence Frank despite turbulent season

Even veteran leadership has not been spared. Chris Paul, who returned to Los Angeles for a farewell season, was suddenly dismissed from the team earlier this week. Paul broke the news with a 3 a.m. Instagram post reading, “Just found out I’m being sent home,” alongside a peace emoji. The team later confirmed the decision and stated that Paul was not being blamed for the team’s performance. Frank accepted responsibility in a statement and voiced continued support for head coach Tyronn Lue, calling him a “hell of a coach” and reaffirming that Lue would remain with the team long-term.

Statistically, the Clippers have struggled on both ends of the floor. They rank 19th in offensive efficiency and 24th on defense. This underperformance is especially stark given that they carry the NBA’s ninth-highest payroll and the oldest roster in the league.

The Clippers will continue their five-game road trip Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (9–13), still searching for answers. And despite the bleak outlook, the front office appears committed to sticking with Frank — a sign that, for now, continuity remains the guiding principle in Los Angeles.