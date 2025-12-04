The Pittsburgh Steelers are feeling the pressure heading into Week 14. Pittsburgh suffered an embarrassing loss against Buffalo last week, which has their playoff chances in question. It didn't help that QB Aaron Rodgers stirred up controversy during his postgame press conference.

Rodgers made waves earlier this week after comments he made after Sunday's loss. He seemed to throw his teammates under the bus, implying they always show up to film sessions.

“When there’s film sessions, everyone shows up. When I check to a route, run the right route,” Rodgers said in response to a question about increasing the production of the passing game.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor asked Rodgers on Wednesday if there has not been 100% attendance at film sessions following Sunday's comments.

“What I was talking about was during the week we have our meetings on Thursday,” Rodgers explained, per Pryor. “I meant that everybody come there with an open mind and be self critical and work on the things you've got to work on. Then let's get better. As far as any off-the-field stuff, I'm not going to talk about any of that.”

Rodgers was not the only one to speak on those comments on Wednesday.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth shot back at Rodgers' comments during a separate interview. He also clarified what he thinks Rodgers actually meant to say.

“Pat Freiermuth said there's no issue with attendance at film reviews: “Everyone shows up and everyone contributes in a positive manner. I think he was just more so talking about being on the same page with signals and stuff. We don't have an issue with guys not showing up.”

Film sessions may not be the issue, but Pittsburgh needs to figure out how to increase its passing game.

The Steelers average 187.8 passing yards per game in 2025, which is 23rd in the NFL. If the Steelers cannot threaten opposing teams deep down the field, it could put a cap on how far they can get in the playoffs. If they even make it that far.

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.