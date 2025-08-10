The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are revamping their offense for the third consecutive year after their offensive coordinator and play caller became a head coach elsewhere. This time, it was Liam Coen on his way out the door to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now Josh Grizzard is at the helm.

Unfortunately, Grizzard isn't working with his full complement of weapons as the preseason gets going. Running back Rachaad White is dealing with a groin injury and is undergoing some more tests. Head coach Todd Bowles said that White currently has no timetable for a return, via Buccaneers beat writer Brianna Dix.

“He does have a groin,” Bowles said. “We're going to run some tests today, so I'll be able to tell you probably more tomorrow.”

White is part of a lethal one-two punch that the Buccaneers have built at running back alongside Bucky Irving. Irving was a rookie sensation in 2024 and immediately became one of the best pure runners in the NFL. White doesn't do as much work between the tackles, but he is deadly on the outside and as a receiver.

Article Continues Below

The Tampa Bay offense took a huge step forward last season in large part due to the running game. After having the worst rushing attack in football in 2023, the Bucs ranked in the top five in yards per game on the ground in 2024. Losing one half of their dynamic duo for any amount of time would be a big hit to that heading into 2025.

The Arizona State product is entering his fourth NFL season with the Buccaneers and has been very productive during his young career so far. In the previous three years, White has amounted 3,316 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns. However, a groin injury is a big concern for a player that relies a lot on his explosiveness to get his production.

The Buccaneers can still afford to play it safe with White, as they have just under a month until the regular season gets underway. Tampa Bay will get its title defense in the NFC South going on Sept. 7 with a divisional clash against the Atlanta Falcons.