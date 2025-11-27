Thanksgiving is here, and the New York Knicks throttled the Charlotte Hornets 129-101, thanks to a big first-half performance from Josh Hart, who had 19 points in the first half and 22 overall. Now, the team has earned a headline from the New York Post after giving a ‘Spanksgiving' to get them a much-needed win.

Hart went 8 for 13 from the field, including 4 of 6 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points while shooting 14 of 28 from the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points while shooting 6 of 13 while hauling in 10 rebounds. Miles McBride finished with 19 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field. Lastly, Mikal Bridges had 18 points while shooting 8 of 11.

The Knicks shot 56.8 percent from the hardwood, including 52 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they went 16 of 18 (88.9 percent) from the free-throw line. But the biggest difference was the defense. The New York defense held the Hornets to just 41.2 percent shooting, including 30.2 percent from the triples. They also forced 17 turnovers.

It was a great bounce-back victory for the Knicks after a brutal loss to the Orlando Magic just two days prior. Overall, the win pushed them to 11-6, and they currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. While there have been ups and downs so far this season, the Knicks have let loose in a few of their games, and it has enabled them to stay near the top.

The Knicks are persevering, despite the absence of OG Anunoby, and must figure out a way to keep the headlines from the New York Post from turning sour. Following the win over the Hornets, they have gone 3-1 in their past four games, and 9-3 in November. The Knicks will face tougher tests ahead, including the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Then, they will close out the month with a battle with the division-leading Toronto Raptors before opening December on the road against the Boston Celtics.