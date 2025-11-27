Week 13 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is already here and fantasy managers are gearing up for the impending fantasy playoffs right around the corner. The cold months are here and the spotlight is on the defenses as teams battle for position in the standings. From a fantasy perspective, having an elite defense could make or break any weekly matchup.

The D/ST slot is the most volatile of all the fantasy football positions as weekly matchups are constantly changing. Whether you're streaming a new unit week-to-week or riding with one team all season, finding the right defenses to start may be a weekly ocurrence given the changing landscape of the season.

Aside from top D/ST like the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, we'll take a look at which defenses we're starting and who can remain on the fantasy bench.

Fantasy Week 13 D/ST – Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 D/ST Starts:

Seattle Seahawks D/ST (vs. MIN) Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (vs. LV) Denver Broncos D/ST (@WAS) Los Angeles Rams D/ST (@CAR) Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (@TEN)

Baltimore Ravens D/ST (vs. CIN)

The Baltimore Ravens have been on fire ever since Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup, winning five consecutive games heading into a Thanksgiving Day tilt against their divisional rival. Their defensive unit has been one of the best in football during this stretch, not allowing more than 20 points to any of their opponents. At the same time, they've scored 10.0 or more fantasy points in three of their last four games.

Despite Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow returning from injury, there should still be growing pains as he adjust to game speed once again. Furthermore, this is a gritty divisional showdown in the AFC where defenses often rise to the occasion, so expect this Ravens' D/ST to be especially opportunistic against a potentially rusty Joe Burrow.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST (vs. ARI)

While the Buccaneers' defense hasn't been particularly sound from a fantasy standpoint, they've had to face the Patriots, Bills, and Rams in succession over the last three weeks. During this time, their defense totaled -1.0 fantasy point – absolutely unacceptable for any starting fantasy unit.

However, things could be looking up for the Buccaneers as they face an Arizona Cardinals' offense that has been pedestrian to say the least. The following week, they face the New Orleans Saints who they totaled 25.0 fantasy points against in Week 8. With QB Baker Mayfield dealing with injury and RB Bucky Irving simultaneously returning to action, the game script could call for extended drives on the ground for the Buccaneers to possess the football.

Fantasy Week 13 D/ST – Sit ‘Em

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST (@DAL)

There's no denying that the Kansas City Chiefs defense has played extremely well at points this season. They've held teams like the Raiders, Commanders, and Giants to modest totals, but struggled to keep the Bills, Broncos, and Chargers in-check. They also haven't recorded an interception since Week 8 and a fumble recovery since Week 7.

They draw the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in what could be a high-scoring game given the firepower of the Dallas offense. The Dallas defense has also been notably porous this season, so this game has all the makings of a classic shootout between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes. For intended fantasy football purposes, stray away from both defenses.

Green Bay Packers D/ST (@DET)

From a pure game perspective, the Green Bay Packers defense is arguably the most disruptive in football, holding their last four opponents to 20 or fewer points. During their Week 1 win over the Lions, the Packers notched one interception and got to Jared Goff four times in only allowing a single touchdown.

Playing this game at Detroit, we can expect the Lions to make all the necessary adjustments in having a more successful outing on the offensive side of the ball. While the Packers are likely to keep up with their own offense, expect some points to be scored on both sides of the ball in this one. We'd stay away from the Lions D/ST unit as well given Green Bay's ability to move down the field as well and both teams rising to the occasion on primetime.