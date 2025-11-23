The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for another tough matchup against the 8-2 Los Angeles Rams without one of their most important offensive weapons, but there finally appears to be clarity. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, rookie running back Bucky Irving is nearing a return after missing six straight games with shoulder and foot injuries.

Irving has not played since his last outing in Week 4 against Philadelphia, and while his absence has been a major storyline inside the building, the Buccaneers have played his status extremely close to the vest. Schefter broke the update on Friday, noting that Irving had impressed throughout the practice week.

“Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, who has not played since Week 4 vs. the Eagles due to shoulder and foot injuries, is expected to make his return next Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Irving looked strong at practice this week and might have been able to play vs. the Rams, but the team decided to hold him out, give him one more week and have him return next Sunday.”

The Buccaneers’ decision to rest him for another week came after internal debate and reflects how valuable Irving is to their offensive structure.

Todd Bowles earlier addressed the situation publicly for the first time, putting an end to the growing speculation surrounding the rookie’s long-term health, and the hold-up.

Tampa Bay’s offense has struggled in Irving's absence, ranking just 22nd in rushing while leaning heavily on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. While both backs have contributed, neither replicates Irving’s explosiveness.

His dual-threat ability powered him to 1,122 rushing yards and 392 receiving yards as a rookie in 2024. This season, he compiled 430 scrimmage yards in only four games, production that is nearly impossible to replace.

The timing of his expected return is crucial, as Tampa Bay sits at 6-4 and atop the NFC South, but the team has dropped three of its last four. Meanwhile, the schedule stiffens after Arizona in Week 13, making Irving’s presence essential for the stretch run.

As the Buccaneers battle the streaking Rams on Sunday Night Football, but fans have to shift their focus toward Week 13 to see Irving in action as he is expected to make a return against the Cardinals. The Bucs are waiting, and so is their most explosive playmaker, ready to flip the script on Tampa Bay’s season.