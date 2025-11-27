The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 13 facing uncertainty at the most important position on the field. Quarterback Baker Mayfield offered a raw and honest reflection about possibly missing Sunday’s game due to a sprained AC joint. Speaking with reporters, Mayfield admitted that his competitive instinct urges him to suit up. Logic and long-term health, though, must guide the decision.

“Every game, in my eyes, is a must-win playoff scenario, but understanding that if I sit one game out, and that makes me healthier for down the stretch, then that's how I'm gonna look at it,” he said.

Mayfield was officially listed as a non-participant in practice. The openness of Mayfield’s comments reflects both his leadership and the physical toll of a grueling NFL season as Tampa Bay navigates a critical stretch of divisional matchups.

The Buccaneers’ 2025 season has been a rollercoaster defined by dramatic highs and concerning lows. They now hold a 6-5 record and still sit atop the NFC South. Earlier in the season, though, Tampa Bay surged to a 5-1 start behind Mayfield’s late-game heroics. The quarterback led four game-winning drives in the season’s first month, briefly earning early MVP buzz. However, the momentum has stalled. The Bucs have dropped three straight games. Inconsistencies in the passing game and growing health concerns now threaten their push for a fifth straight division crown.

For Mayfield individually, the season has been defined by both brilliance and recent adversity. Through 11 games, he has thrown for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. A mid-season slump, though, has slowed his production down. Whether he can play—and play effectively—in Week 13 may shape the Buccaneers’ season.

Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes now hinge on a delicate balance: protecting their quarterback while fighting to stay atop the division.