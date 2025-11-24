The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, but they gained a player on the field. After being out since Week 5, Chris Godwin returned to the field against the Rams and finished with two catches for nine yards. It was obvious that the Buccaneers were looking to slowly get Godwin back on the field, and head coach Todd Bowles shared the plan for the wide receiver moving forward, according to senior writer Scott Smith.

“Todd Bowles said WR Chris Godwin came out of last night's game fine and the plan is definitely to ramp up his usage in the next game,” Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The receiving core for the Buccaneers has suffered a few injuries this season, but they've still been able to win games here and there. It's been a rough stretch for the Buccaneers as of late, so it's good that Godwin is getting back to form.

Unfortunately, things could get a little worse for the Buccaneers as Baker Mayfield went down with an injury against the Rams. On the bright side, it looks like they may have gotten the best-case scenario, as it might just be a sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Pre MRI, the Buccaneers believe Baker Mayfield suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, per sources. There was no fracture and no structural damage. One source said the Buccaneers ‘are not ruling out' Mayfield for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals. But today’s MRI will tell more,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If Mayfield has to miss any time, it may spell bad news for the Buccaneers, but they have a few games coming up that are looked at as winnable. They should also be getting Bucky Irving back next week after he's missed the past few weeks due to injury.