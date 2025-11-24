The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Baker Mayfield to injury during Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield suffered a shoulder injury in the game, and was initially expected to return to the field. However, he did not return to the game in the second half before eventually being ruled out altogether.

Following Tampa's loss to the Rams, we are learning more about the injury. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that his starting quarterback suffered a sprained shoulder against Los Angeles, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield will undergo an MRI on Monday as the team looks to learn more about the injury severity.

The Buccaneers turned to Teddy Bridgewater after Mayfield was ruled out. Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback could not lead a major comeback for Tampa. In fact, he finished the night with just 62 passing yards on eight completions.

The Rams were rolling against Tampa in this contest. Matthew Stafford cemented his MVP candidacy with 273 yards and three touchdowns. Puka Nacua caught seven passes for 97 yards as Los Angeles rolled to a 34-7 win on Sunday night.

Mayfield once looked like an MVP candidate himself. He has had a very solid season, tossing 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He has thrown for 2365 yards on a 63.5% completion percentage, as well.

The Buccaneers star has been without Mike Evans after he suffered an injury in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. However, he has formed fantastic chemistry with rookie pass catcher Emeka Egbuka. Mayfield is a crucial part of this Buccaneers team, and they certainly hope he can return to the field sooner rather than later.