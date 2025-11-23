The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get a timely reinforcement for their offense in Week 12 as wide receiver Chris Godwin, though listed as questionable, is expected to return Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old has missed action since Week 5 with a fibula injury and has managed only 52 receiving yards in two games this season. Godwin, a four-time 1,000-yard receiver, has spent his entire eight-year career with Tampa Bay, totaling 50 receptions for 576 yards in seven games the previous season.

Running back Bucky Irving is also nearing a comeback, though the Buccaneers are holding him out this week. Dealing with shoulder and foot injuries, the 23-year-old hasn’t played since Week 4, but the team hopes he will return next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

As a rookie in 2024, Irving posted 1,514 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns, finishing sixth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Through four games this year, he has totaled 430 scrimmage yards, though his efficiency has declined to 3.3 yards per carry. In his absence, Sean Tucker and Rachaad White have shared backfield duties, with Tucker rushing for 106 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has led Tampa Bay’s offense, completing 63.5% of his passes for 2,365 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions over 10 games. He averages 236.5 passing yards per game and has added 197 rushing yards and one touchdown. Wideout Emeka Egbuka leads the team with 45 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns, while White has contributed 376 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers’ defense has been solid against the run but leaky against the pass. Tykee Smith leads the team with 79 tackles, five tackles for loss (TFL), and two sacks, while Lavonte David has recorded 70 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. SirVocea Dennis has added 64 tackles and seven TFL, and Antoine Winfield Jr. has 48 tackles with five passes defended. Tampa Bay’s pass-funnel defense often forces opponents into pass-heavy game plans, which will be tested by Los Angeles stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Buccaneers enter Week 12 with a 6-4 record, at the top of the NFC South with a slim half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers, having lost three times in the last four games. The Rams, meanwhile, have won five straight and are 8-2, leading the NFC West. Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.