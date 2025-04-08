The Washington Commanders still have room to maneuver their draft position. And they may have their eye on a boom-or-bust edge rusher. For now, here is the Commanders’ full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

However, the simulator pulled a weird deal. With top-notch edge rusher James Pearce Jr. on the board, the simulator thought the Commanders would pass on taking a guy who could transform their defense. It doesn’t make sense, but let’s see what road the simulator took for the Commanders.

Well, the first Round 2 pick didn’t make sense, either.

Commanders get Jaylin Noel at No. 49 overall

So here’s what the Commanders get instead of Pearce. A “eventual average starter” according to nfl.com. But hey, maybe the Iowa State product can return kicks?

“Noel’s blend of receiving and return talent could carry more sway with teams given the league’s new kickoff rules in 2024,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s primarily a slot receiver but has enough size and speed to kick outside in a pinch. His routes can be a little unfocused but that’s correctable with coaching. What can’t be coached is his consistent play speed. He can accelerate and separate from turns and stems and tends to uncover on cross-country routes.”

There are some good things. but how can the Commanders get excited about a player like this?

“The catch focus can be inconsistent, but he is willing to mix it up in the middle of the field and is a natural after the ball is in his hands,” Zierlein wrote.

The truth of the matter is the Commanders can’t afford to trade down as far as this simulator sent them. It’s a bad deal.

Oluwafemi Oladejo also lands in Round 2

The second pick turned out to be Oladejo. But here’s the interesting thing. Oladejo is a decent pick at No. 61 overall. He could be a reasonably good edge rusher, according to nfl.com.

“Linebacker-turned-edge-rusher whose draft profile might have gone from dull to dynamic with the switch, Zierlein wrote. “Oladejo is long and aggressive in attacking blockers in front of him. A lack of instincts in the run game and plans as a pass rusher could be temporary bumps in the road that should be smoothed with coaching.

“He greets and discards blockers with powerful, twitchy hands and still plays with a linebacker’s range and nose for the football despite his new position. He catches the “developmental” tag relative to his edge experience, but his traits and tape suggest he will make a difference sooner than expected.”

So let’s review. They could have gotten Oladejo regardless. But instead of Noel, they could have gotten Luther Burden III (No. 31 to the Broncos), Emeka Egbuka (No. 33 to Browns), or Tre Harris (No. 35 to Titans).

Any of those guys would have been a sizeable upgrade over Noel.

Commanders pick WR in Round 4

Nothing like boosting mediocrity with more mediocrity, right? The Commanders picked up Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton with pick No. 128.

Horton has some potential, but is another unexciting prospect, according to nfl.com. Also, he’s coming off an injury.

“Productive fifth-year senior and two-time team captain whose 2024 season was cut short by a knee surgery,” Zierlein wrote. “Horton is a loose athlete with quality speed and above-average cut quickness. He’s an instinctive route runner with a feel for burst timing and he rarely drops what is thrown his way.

“Big press corners are likely to slow him and take a bite out of his effectiveness, but motion and bunch formations could solve that problem. He can knife through the heart of zone defenses and is competitive at the catch point but can be overtaken on 50/50 balls by length and size. If healthy, Horton has WR3 upside.”

Wow. The upside is still mediocre. This mock draft doesn’t look very good for the Commanders.

Back the edge in Round 5

The simulator dropped University of Minnesota’s Jah Joyner on the Commanders. He projects as an average backup or special-teams player, according to nfl.com.

“Long-limbed edge defender with highs and lows on tape that make him a little more challenging to project,” Zierlein wrote. “Joyner is a tight-hipped, short-stepping rusher with unimpressive speed and power.”

Oh my, nothing like an edge rusher who lacks speed and power.

“His hand work is basic, but he’s resilient and creates opportunities on the edges by utilizing his length and nose for the ball,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks a functional anchor to hold up against NFL run blockers and will need to play wide or standing until he improves his core strength and tightens up his block take-on. Joyner has traits but too many mismatched pieces in his game, which makes him a developmental prospect with a lower ceiling.”

Granted, it’s hard to find gems this late. But this draft has become a disaster because of the poor start.

Commanders finally get a CB

Washington needed help in the secondary, but waited until the last round to grab Mac McWilliams out of Central Florida. He doesn’t bring a lot to the table, either.

“Tenacious cornerback whose 2024 tape helped spotlight his toughness and short-area athleticism,” Zierlein wrote. “McWilliams is best in off coverages. He plays with anticipation and burst to swarm the top of the route from his pedal and is quick to pounce on zone throws.”

However, McWilliams doesn’t bring good speed or length to the position. And he’s not good at locating the ball. Ick.

Overall, the Commanders have a draft to forget here. Grade: F.