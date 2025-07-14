The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories of the 2024 season. Washington came out of nowhere, winning 12 games and making the NFC Championship. The Commanders immediately became contenders after drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels. He is already regarded as one of the best in the league.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the league's top 10 quarterbacks in an article on Monday. Fowler polled NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to determine his ranking list.

Commanders fans should be thrilled to learn that Daniels came in fifth place on Fowler's list.

Daniels' incredible rookie season, including his league-best 95.3 quarterback rating on third and fourth downs, helped vault him into the top five.

It probably didn't hurt that Washington nearly made the Super Bowl.

“Won 12 games with a mediocre-at-best defense and just a decent offensive roster around him,” an NFC coordinator said. “System he plays in requires him to play off-schedule and make plays with his feet on a regular basis for success. And he is still solid in the pocket.”

Daniels is an excellent passer, but he is also a threat when rushing the football. He logged 570 scramble yards in 2024 and ranked second in the NFL with 6.0 yards per carry.

How did Jayden Daniels, Commanders dominate during his rookie season?

Jayden Daniels wasted little time turning around the Commanders franchise.

As one NFL coordinator described it, the deck was stacked against Daniels in 2024. Washington's domination proves that Daniels is already an elite starting quarterback in the NFL.

“Single-handedly took one of the worst franchises to the NFC title game as a rookie with a bad defense, one legitimate wide receiver, a dinosaur at tight end [12th-year pro Zach Ertz] and average-at-best OL,” said an NFL coordinator who prepared for Daniels last season. “The kid can read coverages, throw with accuracy and touch to all levels of the field, just as dangerous as Lamar and Josh Allen with his legs and has a clutch factor to him because his team already believes that if he has the ball with a chance to win, he's going to find a way. If he repeats anything close to his rookie year, he's no lower than No. 3 on this list next year.”

Of course Daniels will have to prove it during the season. After all, C.J. Stroud had an excellent rookie season in 2023 and took a step back in 2024.

If Daniels continues to dominate in 2025, Commanders fans can rest easy knowing they've figured out the quarterback position.