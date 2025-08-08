The Buffalo Bills are dealing with a few injuries on the team, one including at the kicker position. Tyler Bass is nursing a pelvic injury, and the Bills had to make a recent signing as insurance. The team announced the signing of Caden Davis to the roster, and he is supposed to kick in their first preseason game against the New York Giants.

Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets this offseason, and then he was released when Nick Folk signed. Davis played at Ole Miss, where he went 42-for-52 on field goals in the last two seasons.

Hopefully, Bass' injury isn't that serious and he's ready for when the season starts against the Baltimore Ravens. He's been the kicker for the Bills for five seasons, and is 131-for-155 on field goals, while also 264-for-274 on extra points. Bass has helped the Bills win some games throughout his career, and he's hoping to continue doing that in the future.

As of now, the best thing is for him to get some rest over the next few weeks. The only thing he shouldn't hope for is that Davis ends up making it a competition over the next few preseason games.

Article Continues Below

Bills dealing with injuries before season

Outside of Bass, Khalil Shakir is also another player who has been dealing with an injury for the Bills. Shakir is set to be out for the next few weeks because of a high ankle sprain, but head coach Sean McDermott recently noted that the wide receiver is progressing nicely and is on pace to play in Week 1. Shakir was one of the top receivers on the team last season, and they're going to need him if they want to be a consistent offense once again.

A player who is not injured but hasn't been practicing is James Cook, as he's holding out for a new contract. Cook has been present at practice, but he hasn't participated with the team. After leading the league in touchdowns last season, it's understandable why Cook wants to get paid, especially after the Bills paid several other players during the offseason.

Hopefully, the Bills can get something done with him before the season starts so he can get on the field with his teammates. The Bills are slated to be a top team in the AFC once again, and of course, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will be the ones standing in their way.