The Green Bay Packers come into the 2025 NFL season with massive expectations. The offense is loaded, but the defense might end up being the biggest X-factor and might determine if they can get over the Super Bowl hump. They released Jaire Alexander in the secondary, but Javon Bullard is ready to step up at safety and could be one of the better safeties in the NFL.

Bullard is one of the more versatile players on the defense. He switches between safety and corner depending on the formation, but his standard position is safety. He was asked about how much the Packers use him in multiple ways and if it's difficult or not, and he was fired up about it.

“I love it. Now, I'm embracing it,” Bullard said. “Last year, to be honest with you, maybe I felt like it was a negative. Now I'm thinking of it as a positive.