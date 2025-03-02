The Washington Commanders made waves on Saturday with the trade for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. And from the looks of it, they nearly had Jonathan Allen be part of the deal.

The Commanders landed the star receiver from the 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. It indicates a big move from the franchise to strengthen the core of their offense.

“The 49ers are trading star WR Deebo Samuel to the Commanders for draft pick compensation, sources say. Samuel, due $21.7M this year, now heads to join former SF exec Adam Peters and play with QB Jayden Daniels, who gets another weapon,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote.

However, the Commanders nearly included Allen in the trade. This key detail is what ESPN's senior reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed in a post via X.

“Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was part of the trade discussion between the #Commanders and #49ers this week as they executed the Deebo Samuel deal, per source. Ultimately, he was not included. Allen is due $16.4M this year, a possible hurdle,” Fowler said.

What's next for Commanders after Deebo Samuel trade

It seems the Washington Commanders will do what is needed to surround star quarterback Jayden Daniels with the best talent possible. Their trade to acquire Deebo Samuel from the 49ers is a big example of that.

Samuel looks to regain the form he had in 2021, earning his first Pro Bowl selection after making 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. 2024 was up and down for the star receiver; he made 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders are coming off a remarkable 2024 season with Daniels performing out of his mind as a rookie. He led them to a 12-5 finish, securing a playoff berth.

They made a huge playoff run, reaching the NFC Championship after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win Super Bowl 59, it did not take away the fact that they exceeded expectations and have a high ceiling with Daniels leading the offense.

Time will tell if pairing Daniels and Samuel together will be successful. On paper, however, the duo could be very dangerous for opponents to prepare for going into the 2025 campaign.