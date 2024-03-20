Former National Hockey League forward Chris Simon tragically passed away at the age of 52, his family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. The cause of death was suicide.
In the statement, Simon's family claimed CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) was a factor in the former NHL enforcer's death.
“The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death,” read the statement, which was released by Simon's former agent Paul Theofanous, per ESPN's Ryan S. Clark.
“We are grieving with the loss of our son, brother, father, partner, teammate and friend. The entire Wawa community is sharing in our grief. We will not be releasing any further details at this time and ask for privacy during this very difficult time. We appreciate everyone who shares in our tragic loss.”
The death of Simon rocked the hockey world this week, and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the tragic situation on Tuesday.
Gary Bettman responds
Bettman was asked about Chris Simon's suicide and his family's statement that CTE was a factor at the GM Meetings on Tuesday.
“Chris’ passing is tragic, it’s sad. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. And, you know, on all of these matters, we wait to see what the medical experts tell us,” Bettman explained. “Having said that, I think it’s well documented with all of the progress that we’ve made over the last couple decades to make the game as safe as possible.”
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly was asked if there was a change between CTE and repeated blows to the head shortly after.
“No,” he told Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. “I think the science is still lacking.”
CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously, so the family's claims cannot yet be confirmed.
“The family’s belief is conjecture at this point, which can be confirmed if his brain is donated to science for examination,” wrote Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis on Wednesday. “Simon filed for bankruptcy in 2017, with debts owed including more than $128,000 of child support. At the time, he claimed he was unable to work as a result of injuries sustained during his hockey career.”
Condolences pour in for Chris Simon
Multiple former players from around the league shared heartfelt posts after Simon's passing, including Colorado Avalanche president Joe Sakic and longtime teammate Mike Commodore.
“Chris was a great guy, a beloved teammate and important part of our first championship season,” Sakic said in a statement, per ESPN. “He was a really good hockey player who could score goals, was a big presence in the dressing room and was the first person to stand up and defend his teammates. Off the ice he was an unbelievable guy and a caring father, son, brother, and friend. He will be sorely missed.”
“Chris Simon was most definitely an intimidating guy on the ice,” echoed Commodore in a post on X. “We spent a lot of time together during Flames '04 run since we were both living in the hotel. … He couldn't have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed.”
Simon played his final NHL season in 2007-08, and moved to Russia to play in the Kontinental Hockey League for five seasons. He was a two-time All-Star. Over 864 career contests, he scored 305 points and added 1,824 penalty minutes.
Thoughts and prayers to the family of Chris Simon during this tragic time.