He may not be having the most ideal season, but the Kansas City Chiefs will always have a chance to win when Patrick Mahomes is on the gridiron.

Mahomes spearheaded another late surge as the Chiefs faced off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. They, however, ultimately fell short, 31-28.

The 30-year-old quarterback was impressive in the fourth quarter, throwing two fourth-down passes. He also had a highlight play when he completed a 42-yard pass to Xavier Worthy despite getting almost tripped in the backfield by Quinnen Williams.

Fans were thrilled by another memorable move from Mahomes, who is notorious for making surprising plays under pressure.

“Patrick Mahomes just Patrick Mahomes-ed harder than he ever has in his life,” said @SleeperNFL.

“Patrick Mahomes is already the GOAT in my eyes, especially when he does s*** like this,” echoed @itsCSB__.

“I've always loved Mahomes' no-look passes, but that vintage play last night? Reminded me of his 2018 Chiefs debut. Pure magic,” wrote @SelNft.

“Wizardry renewed,” posted @Corners589.

“I don’t care what the stats say, dude is more valuable to his team than any player. He keeps them in games. Without Mahomes, they are battling the (Las Vegas) Raiders in their division,” claimed @Unclerico9806.

Mahomes went 23-of-34 for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

According to the NFL, he tied Russell Wilson for the second-most touchdown passes by a player in his first nine seasons with 267. Mahomes has a strong chance of surpassing Wilson, who has hardly seen action with the New York Giants.

But definitely, Mahomes has more important stuff on his mind, like working his magic anew to help the Chiefs squeeze into the playoffs.