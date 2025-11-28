Joe Burrow is in the lineup for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Night against the Baltimore Ravens. It is his first time under center since Week 2 when Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that has prevented him from playing since early September.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on why he's playing tonight: "We're getting paid a lot of money to play a kid's game. I love playing. I just want to put on a show for the fans."pic.twitter.com/jgeh5UBU7G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bengals have been struggling badly and they went into their Week 13 game against Baltimore with a 3-8 record. Their defense has been a liability all season and that unit has hurt Cincinnati quite a bit. However, trying to compete for a playoff spot without Burrow in the lineup has proved to be a major liability for the Bengals. While they are likely to become more competitive over the final six games of the season, there is little chance that this struggling team will make the playoffs.

Despite that assessment, Burrow knew that he wanted to return to action for multiple reasons. He believes he owes it to his teammates and the fans to play whenever he is healthy enough to line up under center. “We're getting paid a lot of money to play a kid's game,” Burrow said shortly before NBC televised the game. “I love playing. I just want to put on a show for the fans.”

Ravens represent tough opponent

It's one thing for Burrow to return to action, but attempting to play against the surging Ravens is quite another. While Baltimore had struggled badly at the start of the season, they came into the game at home against the Bengals on a 5-game winning streak. The Ravens were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

While the return of Lamar Jackson had given the Ravens offense a lift, it is the improvement in the Baltimore defense that has played a key role in their winning streak.

Burrow has to contend with middle linebacker Roquan Smith, who came into the game with a team leading 79 tackles. Safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the best players in the league at his position. He started the game against the Bengals with 69 tackles, 1.0 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.