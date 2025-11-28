During the early-goings of the 2025-26 college basketball season, Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer has been making his case to potentially be one of the top-three picks of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Blue Devils have started off the year at 7-0, and during Duke’s game against Arkansas on Thanksgiving, Cameron Boozer added to his list of highlights with a monster slam dunk.

"That's a man's jam!" Cameron Boozer slams it home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pVkdJy3gdq — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cameron Boozer’s dunk against Arkansas came late in the first half of their Thanksgiving game as he caught a pass from the 3-point line and drove all the way into the paint where he rose up and threw down the slam.

As of publication though, Duke’s unbeaten record of 7-0 was on the line as they trailed Arkansas early in the second half. Boozer had a team-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes of play. He was shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

As the season progresses, NBA scouts are sure to keep an eye on Boozer. Coming into Thursday’s game, he had appeared in all seven games for Duke, at just about 28 minutes per game. He had been averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 54.9 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Duke is in the program’s fourth season with Jon Scheyer at the helm as head coach. They have made the NCAA Tournament in each of his seasons, reaching the Final Four last season.