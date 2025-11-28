CeeDee Lamb heard all of it, the drops, the criticism, the questions about whether he still looked like a true WR1. On Thanksgiving, the Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver answered with his performance.

“Keep talking. I see y’all,” CeeDee Lamb told Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker after Dallas’ 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s my message. I see it.”

Lamb backed that up with one of his sharpest performances of the season. He caught seven of nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown, repeatedly burning a banged-up Kansas City secondary that had no answers once Dak Prescott settled in.

This came one week after Lamb owned up to a rash of drops, saying he “got to handle that” following a rough outing against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, the focus looked different. He hauled in a 49-yard bomb down the sideline, moved the sticks on key third downs, and capped his night with a red-zone score that pushed Dallas back in front.

Dak Prescott did his part in the Cowboys’ third straight win, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns while outdueling Patrick Mahomes in a prime-time shootout. The Cowboys finished with 457 total yards, went 9 of 16 on third down, and leaned on Lamb whenever they needed a momentum jolt.

This win also changes the conversation around Dallas. The Cowboys sit at 6-5-1 and slide back into the thick of the NFC wild-card race, with their offense finally looking like the group that scared defensive coordinators in September.

For CeeDee Lamb, this was redemption, against one of the best teams the NFL has had to offer in the past few years.