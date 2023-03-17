If you love an NHL game with plenty of goals, you might want to tune into the Florida Panthers-Montreal Canadiens game tonight.

The teams combined for 10 goals in the first period, with the Panthers holding a 7-3 lead at the intermission. It is just the third time 10 goals have been scored in the first period of a game in NHL history. It hasn’t happened since 1987.

The seven goals scored by the Panthers are a franchise record for goals in a period. NHL Twitter couldn’t believe what it was seeing.

I’m still not sure what is happening lol put up a touchdown in the first. Love to see it — Zach🇺🇸 (@PanthersVet) March 16, 2023

Pour one out for the Panthers admin. WTF happening in Sunrise https://t.co/46CPI8sLC2 — Gigi Le Tissier (@evergreens18) March 17, 2023

Jake Allen leads the Canadiens back on the ice for the second period. Would have loved to be in the Canadiens room for that intermission. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 17, 2023

The scoring started just 16 seconds into the game and snowballed after that. Both teams traded blows to make the score 3-3 eight minutes in.

The Panthers then scored four unanswered goals, each about a minute apart. It not only gave the fans in attendance plenty to celebrate but probably a bit of a headache too with the frequency of the goal horn.

In total, 21 different players recorded a point. Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, who entered the night fifth in the league in assists with 57, nabbed two in the opening frame.

The goal fest continued into the second period, though it was less eye-popping than the first.

Hope ya'll have some Panthers on your fantasy teams 📈 pic.twitter.com/hiAqwG9JQt — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 17, 2023

Tkachuk scored a goal and assisted on Aaron Ekblad’s second goal of the game, bringing his season total to 60 assists. The Panthers took a 9-4 lead into the third period.

The NHL record for goals in a game is 21, ironically set by the Canadiens and the Toronto St. Pat’s in 1920. The Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks also combined for 21 goals in a game in 1985.