Jordan Binnington started another scuffle in the St. Louis Blues’ 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, and he has been suspended two games after a meeting with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Binnington threw a right blocker punch at Wild’s Ryan Hartman after the latter scored a goal on him, leading to a scrum and prompting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to skate down the ice and attempt to start a goalie fight.

The potential goaltending fisticuffs was thwarted by the referees, much to the chagrin of the Blues fans in attendance at Enterprise Center in Missouri.

Binnington received a minor penalty on the play for leaving his crease, as well as a match penalty and ejection. Hartman and the Wild had the last laugh, as he finished the game with two goals and an assist while the Blues fell further away form a wildcard spot in the NHL’s Western Conference.

“Nothing new from him,” Hartman said after the game. “He’s been doing stuff like that for a while.”

It most certainly isn’t the first time Binnington has been in trouble with the league; he is notorious for these kinds of antics:

“The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review,” wrote NHL.com on Thursday before the suspension.

“You just would’ve loved to see it: Binner versus Marc-Andre Fleury on TNT,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said afterwards, according to The Athletic. “If you’re looking for viewership and ratings and people talking about the game, that’s one way to do it.”

The Wild have gotten points in a franchise record 14 straight games (11-0-3), while the Blues have lost seven of their last 10. Clearly, frustrations have started to boil over in St. Louis.