All eyes in Leaf Land are on Auston Matthews this offseason, as new GM Brad Treliving continues to work out a contract extension for Toronto's best player — and according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, he could be willing to take less money to help the team win.

Seravalli said on Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Tuesday that Matthews is thinking about more than making as much money as possible as he looks to help the club get to the next level in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the current core.

“He wants to be able to allow enough money on the Leafs' cap and in their system to build a team that has a chance to win,” Seravalli said. “It's not about setting a record, it's not about getting [four years at $15 million per], as much as he could ask for that and the Leafs might have to pay it.”

Matthews will be paid a whopping $11.64 in 2023-24, the final year of his contract, and the Leafs have other priorities as well, including star William Nylander, who will be a UFA following next season as well.

Matthews is currently fourth among NHL players in terms of AAV, and is likely to see a raise with his next contract. How big that raise will be is currently unclear.

“The idea, at least as I understand it, is that he wants to win and he has to find a spot that pays him appropriately and gives the Leafs some wiggle room to go out and make deals,” Seravalli continued.

It would be absolutely huge if Auston Matthews will take a team friendly deal, but regardless, his next contract figures to come with a massive average annual value.