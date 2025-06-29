The NHL's free agency period is set to begin in just a few days on July 1st. That leaves NHL teams only a few days to retain their players before those players enter free agency. Toronto and Las Vegas have reportedly had discussions about a potential sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner. That situation got an update on Saturday evening.

NHL insider Darren Dreger gave an update about a potential Mitch Marner sign-and-trade on Saturday night.

“No trade call, nothing signed,” Dreger wrote. “More work ahead in terms of the potential of Mitch Marner being traded to Vegas and what the return might be. I don’t expect anything will get done tonight.”

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted on Saturday that Vegas and Toronto had been discussing the possibility “on-and-off” throughout the entire week.

The Maple Leafs have been hard at work trying to retain Marner over the past month. The two sides have struggled to come to an agreement on both salary and duration of a new contract.

As a result, Leafs GM Brad Treliving announced on Thursday that Marner would most likely hit free agency.

“We've had communication,” Treliving said on Thursday, per NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. “I'd probably describe it [that] unless there is significant change here, I would anticipate he's going to hit the market. And we'll see. We'll see where things go.”

Where could Mitch Marner land if he hits free agency?

If Marner hits the open market, he could have his pick of the litter.

The 28-year-old right winger look as good as ever during the 2024-25 season. Marner scored 27 goals and had a career-best 102 points during the regular season. He should have a healthy market in free agency if he makes it to the open market.

The Maple Leafs do not want to lose Marner, but if they have to lose him they'd like to get something in return.

Vegas could be an ideal landing spot for Marner, assuming he can get the contract he wants. The Golden Knights have made the playoffs every year over the past three seasons, including a Stanley Cup Final win in the 2022-23 season.

Marner would add a huge boost to Vegas' offense and could be lethal playing next to Jake Eichel.

If Marner does not end up in Vegas on a sign-and-trade, there will be a bidding war for his services.

It will be interesting to see how this situation progresses over the next two days.